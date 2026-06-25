Millie Bobby Brown Says Only Three People Know Eleven’s True Stranger Things Fate

One of the great TV debates moving forward will be attached to Netflix’s Stranger Things, with different theories regarding Eleven’s fate in season 5. The show left fans with the options of a heroic death or a life lived in seclusion, and sides are split on which ending is true. Now Millie Bobby Brown has weighed in on Eleven’s fate, revealing that only three people actually know what really happened.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Variety), Brown was asked about the finale and Eleven’s fate, and that’s when she spoke about the pact she made with the Duffer Brothers after they told her what really happened. “They were like, ‘Do not tell anyone. Because we made it a secret kind of pledge,’” Brown said. “No one else knows. It’s just us three. And what we do with that information, it’ll be up to them.”

Brown also remembers watching the reactions start to fly in after the finale aired with her husband, Jake Bongiovi. “Jake was like, ‘Ooh, these are really split.’ And the whole cast thinks I’m dead,” Brown joked. “One, rude. It’s so rude of them. There’s something to it, surely. You guys are projecting! It’s like, ‘Hey guys, we get it. You want me dead!’ But I was like, ‘Believe!’ Let’s have some hope in here.”

The Cast Really Is Split on Eleven’s Fate, And So Are Fans

During the podcast, Josh Horowitz asked the audience which ending was the real ending, and around 80 to 90 percent of the audience said they thought Eleven was alive. Brown couldn’t have been more thrilled about that, saying, “We have a hopeful audience. I love that!”

David Harbour has said that he felt the series was always setting up for this ending, and while everyone loves Eleven, you couldn’t have this girl with supernatural powers running around in Hawkins, Indiana. Sadie Sink also previously addressed Eleven’s ending, saying that her fate fits so well with Mike’s final story, and is the show’s last goodbye to childhood as well. That said, Noah Schnapp feels differently, as he’s said that she’s alive and well.

When asked about Eleven’s story once more, Brown said, “All people say now is, ‘Do you believe?’ And of course I believe. I have to believe, honestly — otherwise January will come around again.” Brown has previously talked about having a hard time after the show wrapped and even experiencing “slight, slight depression”, and she also reached out to her castmates during that time as well.

As for when we will actually learn what Eleven’s fate really was, that won’t happen until either The Duffer Brothers or Brown decides to break their silence, and as of right now, that doesn’t appear to be happening anytime soon. It would certainly be interesting to see Stranger Things set a story in the future and make one of those endings canon, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Stranger Things is streaming in its entirety on Netflix.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!