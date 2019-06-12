Monsters at Work Star Ben Feldman Reveals First Look at Disney+ Series

The highly-anticipated Disney+ streaming service is launching later this year, delivering all of the most beloved franchises owned by the House of Mouse in one incredibly affordable package. From Pixar films to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and everything in between, Disney+ will pretty much have it all. This includes a slate of exciting original shows and movies that you’ll only be able to find on the streaming service. Projects like The Mandalorian will be available at launch, while other talked-about additions will be released within the first year. One such project is called Monsters at Work, and it’s a direct sequel to Pixar’s beloved movie, Monsters, Inc.

Monsters at Work is tied directly to the events of the first Monsters, Inc. film, and it features the voices you’ll remember from the big screen franchise. John Goodman and Billy Crystal will reprise their roles as Sully and Mike, respectively, and are going to be aiding a new employee working on the Laugh Floor. This week, new star of the series Ben Feldman revealed the first look at his lead character, Tylor Tuskmon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the first image from the series below.

I honestly couldn’t be more excited to finally show you this 1st look painted rendering of me, Tylor Tuskmon, the eager and talented mechanic in #MonstersAtWork -an original series coming to #DisneyPlus 2020. pic.twitter.com/g3QIaZUbAT — Ben Feldman (@WhosBenFeldman) June 12, 2019

The show picks up six months after end of Monsters, Inc., and follows a new batch of recruits who have joined the company. New cast members for the series include Ben Feldman, Kelly Marie Tran, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Stanton, and Aisha Tyler. John Ratzenberger, Jennifer Tilly, and Bob Peterson are returning from the original film.

“Animation continues to be one of the cornerstones of Disney magic and story-telling, across Disney Channels and excitedly, now on the new streaming platform, Disney Plus,” said Helene Etzi, country manager at The Walt Disney Company France. “As a company, we are privileged to work with so many creative masterminds, both here in France and across Europe, who are first in class when it comes to relaying timeless stories for all members of the family.”

“This is a hugely busy and exciting year and there’s no better time to be working in animation, which continues to be at the heart of what we do at Disney,” added Orion Ross, VP of animation, digital, and acquisitions for Disney Europe & Africa. “We are proud to announce this exciting slate, working with phenomenally talented international creatives to deliver stories that are full of fun, creating characters that are extremely loveable, and showcasing a breadth of animation styles.”

Monsters at Work won’t be available to stream when Disney+ launches in November, but will arrive sometime in 2020.