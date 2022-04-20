Moon Knight Episode 4 Images: Steven Grant and the Tomb of Doom

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Tomb” episode of Moon Knight. Raiders of the Lost Tomb of Ammit! With the Egyptian moon god Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham) imprisoned in his ushabti by the Ennead, his avatar Steven Grant/Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) is without power. As the zealot Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) and his disciples close in on Ammit’s tomb, threatening to unleash her judgment upon the world, Steven takes control of the body and joins Marc’s estranged wife Layla (May Calamawy) on a trek into a temple of doom.

Recognizing the symbol of the Eye of Horus and realizing Ammit’s last avatar was a pharaoh, Steven and Layla journey deeper into the tomb to find Heka priests long ago entombed to protect the pharaoh. Coming across a grisly scene of fresh blood and little chunks of meaty bits, Steven and Layla watch in horror as a reanimated Heka priest disembowels cult member Billy (David Ganly).

Videos by ComicBook.com

After Layla learns Marc was present when her archaeologist father was murdered by mercenaries, they attempt to escape the tomb together. But when Marc takes control of the body, he’s cornered by Harrow’s men and cornered with no escape. “I can’t save anyone who won’t save themselves,” says Harrow as he guns down Marc, seemingly killing him.

Tomb Buster, an Indiana Jones knockoff starring legendary explorer Dr. Steven Grant, plays on TV as Marc awakens in Putnam Psychiatric Ward. Marc and Layla are patients in the facility where a psychiatrist, Dr. Arthur Harrow, attempts to calm Marc: “I know that you’re having a great deal of difficulty being able to differentiate between what’s real and what’s in your head.”

When Marc tries to escape, he stumbles across Steven locked inside a sarcophagus. Moon Knight Episode 4 ends with Marc and Steven screaming at the sight of a new Egyptian deity: Taweret, the Egyptian goddess of childbirth.

See new images from “The Tomb” in the gallery below. Episodes of Marvel’s Moon Knight premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

Fortune and Glory

Adventure of a Lifetime

The Eye of Horus

Guilty Conscience

The Heck’s a Heka?

Unlucky Souls

For All Eternity

Save Yourself

My Little Scarab

The Long-Lost Tomb