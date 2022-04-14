Warning: this story contains spoilers for Wednesday’s “The Friendly Type” episode of Moon Knight. Marc Spector. Steven Grant. Khonshu. Jake Lockley? The voices inside Steven/Marc’s (Oscar Isaac) head grow ever more vengeful as Marc takes control over the body when on a mission with his estranged wife Layla (May Calamawy) in Cairo. It’s there that Khonshu’s (F. Murray Abraham) former avatar, the zealot Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), seeks to free Ammit from her tomb and unleash her judgment — dooming millions to die. Desperately in need of an audience with the Ennead, Khonshu risks the wrath of the gods when he sends them a signal they can’t ignore: an eclipse over Cairo.

After failing to convince the gods and their avatars to condemn the accused Arthur Harrow for conspiring to unleash Ammit, Marc seeks out the sarcophagus of Senfu, a medjay tasked with recording the location of Ammit’s tomb. Thanks to antiquities collector Anton Mogart (Gaspard Ulliel), a look at the sarcophagus reveals a star chart that should help Steven triangulate the stars into coordinates.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Because the stars have drifted in the 2,000 years since Senfu marked Ammit’s tomb, the location won’t be accurate. “I remember that night. I remember every night,” says Khonshu, revealing he can turn back the night sky. But it will come at a cost, and he can’t do it alone.

Steven shifts into Mr. Knight and painfully helps Khonshu rewind the stars,allowing Layla to track the coordinates.”The Friendly Type” ends with Khonshu imprisoned by the gods and Marc/Steven without their armor.

“I enjoyed dealing out pain on your behalf. That is the greatest sin I carry,” Harrow tells the moon god of his past as Khonshu’s avatar – his fist of vengeance. “I am grateful. Had you not broken me so completely, I might never have known the value of healing. I’m going to do what you could not. And when it’s finished, I want you to remember one thing. Your torment forged me. I owe my victory to you.”

See the images from Moon Knight Episode 3, “The Friendly Type,” in the gallery below. New episodes of Marvel’s Moon Knight are streaming Wednesdays on Disney+.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

That Stupid Pigeon

A Meeting of the Ennead

The Truth

Summon the Suit

Give Them What They Deserve

Relics

Deeply Troubled Man

Treasure

Find What You Need

The Accused

The Great Pyramid

Honeymoon in the Maldives

Raiders of the Lost Tomb