Ethan Hawke Would Do Whatever They Want to Be Part of Star Wars Franchise

Ethan Hawke has been working hard in Hollywood since he was a kid, which means he has many credits to his name. Last year, the actor made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut playing Arthur Harrow in Moon Knight. While it's currently unclear if fans will be seeing Hawke in the MCU again, there is another Disney franchise he would like to be a part of. In the past, Hawke has been open about wanting to join Star Wars. This week, Hawke appeared on TODAY and talked more about his dreams of entering the galaxy far, far away.

"It hasn't worked," Hawke joked about going on talk shows and expressing his desire to be in Star Wars. "Come on, man, I'll be Obi-Wan's best friend." The hosts went on to say that he was manifesting it, and he added, "Someday I hope to be on the show promoting it, and we'll show a clip of this moment to say, 'Dreams come true!'"

"I'll do whatever they want," he added when asked if he would be okay wearing a mask. "Give me a lightsaber, I'll be a bad guy, I'll be a good guy. I don't care."

"I mean, I did a hard public pitch!" Hawke previously told Screen Rant about wanting to be in Star Wars. "I know, and I see all these great people in these things and I could have played that part. I could have played that part. I guess somebody up there doesn't like me ... I think they've got something-- what I make myself feel better is I think they've got something really good in mind."

What Is Leave the World Behind?

Hawke is currently promoting Leave the World Behind, a post-apocalyptic drama that's coming to Netflix this week. You can read the film's official synopsis below:

"In this apocalyptic thriller from award-winning writer and director Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot), Amanda (Academy Award winner Julia Roberts) and her husband Clay (Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke), rent a luxurious home for the weekend with their kids, Archie (Charlie Evans) and Rose (Farrah Mackenzie). Their vacation is soon upended when two strangers — G.H. (Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha'la) — arrive in the night, bearing news of a mysterious cyberattack and seeking refuge in the house they claim is theirs. The two families reckon with a looming disaster that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world. Based on the National Book Award-nominated novel by Rumaan Alam, Leave the World Behind is produced by Esmail Corp, Red Om Films, and executive produced by Higher Ground Productions."

Leave the World Behind is set to release on December 8th on Netflix.

