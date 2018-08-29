‘Mr. Robot’ Confirmed to be Ending with Season 4

Recently Mr. Robot star Rami Malek and Christian Slater gave conflicting statements on the series possibly ending in season 4. Well, one of them had to inevitably be right – and as it turns out, it was Slater. We can now confirm that Mr. Robot will end after season 4.

THR has the exclusive report that USA Network and Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail have agreed to end the series in season 4, with a 12-episode arc to finish things out.

Other details revealed in the report include the announcement that Mr. Robot season 4 will begin production this winter in New York, and will premiere in 2019 – over a year since season 3 wrapped.

In a deeper breakdown of the situation, THR reveals that Mr. Robot was originally going to have both a fourth and fifth season, with season 4 originally supposed to be just eight episodes – the shortest season the show would’ve had. Instead, Season 4 will mirror the length of season 2 with twelve episodes; the writing process has been split into two halves due to Esmail’s commitment to Julia Roberts’ Homecoming, which will be a big factor in the long delay.

Here’s the statement that Esmail issued, regarding the decision to bring the show to an end:

“When I first created the world of Mr. Robot, I thought it would be a niche television series with a small, cult following. Over the past three years, it has become so much more, and I am continually humbled by the show’s recognition and by the amazing cast and crew that work tirelessly to help bring my vision to life.

Since day one, I’ve been building toward one conclusion — and in breaking the next season of Mr. Robot, I have decided that conclusion is finally here. Everyone on the creative team, including the amazing people at USA and UCP, didn’t want to say goodbye, but we ultimately have too much respect for Elliot’s journey to extend past its inevitable ending. Therefore, season four will serve as the final chapter of the Mr. Robot story. To fans of the show: thank you for the past three years, and I can’t wait to share this exciting final season with you.”

As we previously stated when rumors of Mr. Robot‘s end started circulating, the show is indeed positioned for a strong final arc:

“By the time of season 4’s start, the major characters of Mr. Robot will indeed all be in position for their final arcs. Surviving supporting characters like Darlene, Angela, Tyrell and Dom have all gone just about as far as they can, storywise, with just some final sacrifices and/or redemption left to tie things up. The same goes for Elliot himself, as seeing him and Mr. Robot united and at full power (so to speak) is pretty much the last place this story has left to go. If Esmail and Co. can wrap up season 4 well, it would make Mr. Robot one of the most cohesively tight and compelling TV show journeys around. And at nearly 50 episodes for the complete series, one of the better binge-watching experiences for all those latecomers who “discover” the show after it has wrapped.”

Mr. Robot season 4 will premiere sometime in 2019.