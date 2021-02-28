Ms. Marvel Stars Celebrate the Disney+ Series With Matching Tattoos

✖

The stars of Ms. Marvel decided to get matching tattoos to celebrate filming. Things have been going pretty well on-set and things are getting ready to shift toward Thailand next month. Before all that though, Iman Vellani and her co-stars decided to commemorate this point in their lives as you can see from Lizzie Hill’s post down below. Matt Lintz has signed on the project in a significant role, and the same goes for Laurel Marsden. This journey is probably the biggest project that any of them have been attached to in their careers. If it is any consolation, that small lightning bolt won’t be too hard to hide if someone ends up asking about it later in life. Since the moment the series was announced, the hype has been steadily building for Ms. Marvel. Fans haven’t seen much but the sizzle reel that Marvel released last year, but the looks will probably increase as things move along. For now, small moments like this one will continue to build that excitement.

“She's grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Sana Amanat, one of Kamala's other co-creators, told Inquirer when she learned of the project. “I think it's incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] ... they can look up to, especially in these times.”

With the success of WandaVision so far, it’s looking like Disney’s big bet on Marvel to help bolster Disney+ is working out. Kevin Feige addressed the TV shows and how they would figure into the larger MCU back at CCXP 2019.

"We've already started shooting two of them, and they're very, very special," Feige explained before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision debuted. "And will all, for the first time, interlink. So the MCU will be on your TV screen at home on Disney+ and interconnect with the movies, and then go back and forth. It's exciting to expand the MCU to even bigger and better heights."

