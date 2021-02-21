Ms. Marvel Reportedly Moves Filming to Thailand Next Month

✖

Once Ms. Marvel gets the necessary scenes it needs shot in Atlanta, the production will reportedly head overseas to pick up on some additional filming. New reports circulating online on Sunday suggest the Ms. Marvel team will head to Bangkok, Thailand to film additional photography sometime in March. It's not immediately clear how much of the crew is heading to Bangkok, or what the purpose of the location change serves. The news was first revealed by set-tracking photojournalist @Atlanta_Filming and subsequently confirmed by the scoopers at Murphy's Multiverse.

We still don't know all too much about the Iman Vellani-starring series, other than the fact it will somehow tie into Captain Marvel 2, with Vellani set to reprise her role as Kamala Khan in the Brie Larson-starring feature.

According to Ms. Marvel producer (and character co-creator) Sana Amanat, a series featuring Khan is a no-brainer for Disney+ as the character is one of the rising stars at the House of Ideas.

“She's grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Amanat previously told Inquirer. “I think it's incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] ... they can look up to, especially in these times.”

"Ms. Marvel is a new kind of superhero," Ms. Marvel showrunner Bisha K. Ali said during the show's sizzle reel previously release by Disney. "But at the core of all of it, her story is so universal."

She added, "It's so human. It's about a teenager figuring out who she is and about relationships. Family and friendships is at the heart of the MCU canon. That's what's so exciting about the story we're bringing, is that we're going to introduce you to a new family that's also going to be a part of the wider MCU."

Ms. Marvel is expected to his Disney+ later this year.

