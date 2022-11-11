Ms. Marvel Casts Quibi Star Laurel Marsden as Key Comics Character

✖

The cast of Ms. Marvel on Disney+ continues to expand with a cult-favorite Marvel Comics character joining the MCU, as the Hollywood Reporter is now reporting that actress Laurel Marsden will play Zoe Zimmer in the upcoming series. In the comic storylines from G. Willow Wilson and Adrian Alphona, Zoe appeared early on in the series and served as Kamala Khan's bully in high school. The two eventually grow closer and end up developing a mutual respect that borders on friendship, though she continues to be a source of anguish for the young superhero.

Marsden is a Hollywood newcomer who previously appeared in Quibi's Survive starring Sophie Turner. She joins Iman Vellani, who will play Kamala as she begins to follow in the path of her idol Carol Danvers toward becoming a superhero.

Marsden and Vellani will be directed by the duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, as well as directors Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon. Bisha K. Ali serves as the head writer on Ms. Marvel.

"Ms. Marvel is a new kind of superhero," said Ali during the Ms. Marvel sizzle reel. "But at the core of all of it, her story is so universal."

She added, "It's so human. It's about a teenager figuring out who she is and about relationships. Family and friendships is at the heart of the MCU canon. That's what's so exciting about the story we're bringing, is that we're going to introduce you to a new family that's also going to be a part of the wider MCU."

ComicBook.com previously spoke with Brie Larson about Ms. Marvel, who will also show up in the upcoming sequel Captain Marvel 2 alongside WandaVision's Monica Rambeau actress Teyonah Parris.

“I feel like she’s the future,” Larson told us. “So, when I’ve been asked about the future of the MCU, or the future of the Captain Marvel series, I want to be with her.”

Hopefully, we learn more about the future of Ms. Marvel as we get ready for the series' debut on Disney+, rumored to be coming sometime later in 2021.