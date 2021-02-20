Ms. Marvel Set Video Teases Chaotic School Bus Stunt

✖

Marvel's anticipated Ms. Marvel Disney+ series is currently filming, and thanks to an outdoor sequence some people managed to get video of a new scene. Ms. Marvel is shooting in Atlanta at the moment, and the video below shows a packed parking lot and a collision with a bus. It's hard to tell if the bus has collided with the building in the background, another vehicle, or was damaged by something else entirely, but you can see the bus is leaning towards one side and looks out of commission. You can check out the full video in the post below.

Ms. Marvel seems to be doing several outside shoots recently, and another one that popped up might have just revealed the first photo of her wearing the Ms. Marvel costume. It seems that way because the photo features a black bar where Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani is standing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlanta Filming (@atlanta_filming)

The caption of the photo (translated) reads "A paparazzi took a photo where Iman Vellani is probably wearing Ms. Marvel's costume. He said it hurt to have to wear a black stripe, but we will have to wait longer to be able to see her in the costume!⚡"

Um paparazzi tirou uma foto onde provavelmente a Iman Vellani está com o traje da Ms. Marvel. Ele disse que doi ter que por uma tarja preta, mas vamos ter que esperar mais pra poder ver ela com o traje!⚡👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/0s71CFA0Il — Ms. Marvel Brasil ⚡︎ (@MsMarvelBR) February 20, 2021

We can't wait to see her in the Ms. Marvel suit, though fans did get a look at Kamala Khan repping her favorite hero Captain Marvel in some other set photos. She's wearing a full Captain Marvel costume in the photos, complete with helmet and fiery mohawk hair, and it makes a lot of sense for those who know the character from the comics.

Captain Marvel is Kamala's favorite hero, and over the years they have not only met but also worked together in the comics. Captain Marvel's been around since the 90s in the MCU, so Kamala is a big fan early on, and this costume is just one way she represents her fandom.

That's why it's so exciting that she is going to be in the upcoming Captain Marvel 2 as well alongside Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, bringing two major Captain Marvel adjacent characters into the sequel and creating a dream scenario for many comics fans.

What do you think the sequence is all about? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!