Ms. Marvel Reveals the MCU Origin of Kamala Khan's Symbol

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel Episode 5. The superhero formerly known as "Light Girl" is getting a marvelous makeover. Wednesday's penultimate episode of Ms. Marvel, titled "Time and Again," sends Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) back in time during the Partition to reveal the origin of the magic bangle handed down from her great-grandmother Aisha (Mehwish Hayat). Back in the present, Kamala's ammi, Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff), finds her daughter's broken necklace in the aftermath of Kamala's battle to stop the Djinn Najma (Nimra Bucha) and the Clandestines from opening the Veil to Noor and destroying the world.

When Muneeba picks up Kamala's necklace, it's broken in the shape of a lightning bolt resembling Ms. Marvel's superhero logo in the comic books. In a video (below), Twitter user @watchwithneebz theorized the necklace would inspire Ms. Marvel's superhero symbol after Episode 1, "Generation Why," explained it reads "Kamala" in Arabic.

Unlike her comic book counterpart, Kamala's superhero idol, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), never operated under the superhero name "Ms. Marvel" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the comics, Danvers debuted the "Ms. Marvel" moniker in 1976's Ms. Marvel #1, later adopting the codenames "Binary" and "Warbird" before taking on the mantle of Captain Marvel.

Ahead of her big-screen debut opposite Carol Danvers in 2023's The Marvels, Episode 6 of Ms. Marvel will see Kamala don her official superhero suit when she returns home to Jersey City after a revelatory trip to Karachi, Pakistan. In the season finale (streaming July 13), Ms. Marvel faces off with Department of Damage Control agents Cleary (Arian Moayed) and Deever (Alysia Reiner) when their superhuman-hunting drones endanger her friends: bestie Bruno (Matt Lintz) and Kamala's super-powered crush Kamran (Rish Shah).

Starring Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha, Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel is streaming on Disney+.