Ms. Marvel Fans Think They've Spotted Terrigen in Show's Latest Episode

The first season of Ms. Marvel aired its penultimate episode on Wednesday, an action-packed series of events featuring Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) facing off against Najma and her villainous cronies. At one point in the climax of the episode, Najma and her sidekicks were turned into human-sized crystals, leading some to believe the Marvel Cinematic Universe stealthily introduced the Terrigen Mists.

Fans of ABC's Agents of SHIELD and Inhumans will recall Terrigen being the item that activates an Inhuman's powers and skillset. Though the crystallization in Ms. Marvel is different than the Terrigen transformation process in SHIELD, some fans are still connecting the two shows because of the similarities.

That's also not to forget the Terrigen Mists are also name-dropped in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) officially introduces Anson Mount's Black Bolt.

