Ms. Marvel Fans Think They've Spotted Terrigen in Show's Latest Episode
The first season of Ms. Marvel aired its penultimate episode on Wednesday, an action-packed series of events featuring Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) facing off against Najma and her villainous cronies. At one point in the climax of the episode, Najma and her sidekicks were turned into human-sized crystals, leading some to believe the Marvel Cinematic Universe stealthily introduced the Terrigen Mists.
Fans of ABC's Agents of SHIELD and Inhumans will recall Terrigen being the item that activates an Inhuman's powers and skillset. Though the crystallization in Ms. Marvel is different than the Terrigen transformation process in SHIELD, some fans are still connecting the two shows because of the similarities.
That's also not to forget the Terrigen Mists are also name-dropped in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) officially introduces Anson Mount's Black Bolt.
The way the Djinn died looked like an Inhuman transformation with the terrigen mist. They weren't worthy. 😈— Momma didn't love me (@MonStar_Devs) July 6, 2022
Great episode. Next episode need to be Action packed.#MsMarvel #inhumans pic.twitter.com/5aWErEFHPp
Solid episode capturing at a very high level the emotions of partition. Did we just get the Terrigen Mist 👀 #MsMarvel— . (@DarthElliot) July 6, 2022
I have a feeling that this thing was a version of the terrigen mist and like in AoS, the ones who didn't got a inhuman part inside died and the ones who did got powers #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/2ve5cxwbQI— mabe ✵ (@dragonevenstar) July 6, 2022
Are those Terrigen crystals? Please tell me this is foreshadowing Kamala's Terrigenesis! pic.twitter.com/esu1wAgw5V— The Maiselous Ms. Marvel (@Ndrly) July 6, 2022
#msmarvel spoilers— rena !! stranger things spoilers (@sapphicrambeau) July 6, 2022
idc what they say that literally had to be terrigen mist
#MsMarvel Spoilers— Key'Shawn Watkins #BLM (@KeyWatkins51299) July 6, 2022
I can’t be the only one who thought that this was some form of Terrigenesis, right? 👀 Like how non-Inhumans who were exposed to Terrigen crumbled up and died in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.? 😳 pic.twitter.com/gFdIwnF93o
Ms. Marvel releases one new episode every Wednesday on Disney+. The Marvels is due out in theaters next July.
Ms. Marvel releases one new episode every Wednesday on Disney+. The Marvels is due out in theaters next July.