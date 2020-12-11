Marvel's Ms. Marvel Sizzle Reel Released by Disney+

✖

Disney fans are still reeling from the new details announced on Thursday, as the company's Investor Day presentation provided a lot of new details regarding the franchise's future in movies, television, and more. That was especially the case for Marvel fans, as there were a lot of new updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That included a surprise unveiling of footage for Ms. Marvel, the TV series that will introduce Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel into the MCU. The trailer, which you can check out below, provides fans with the first look at the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series will bring.

Ms. Marvel, a newer character to Marvel comics has grabbed the world's imagination and we are excited to announce Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. Ms. Marvel, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming late 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ArHe8vMCXd — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Ms. Marvel will follow the adventures of Kamala, a Muslim teenager who idolizes Captain Marvel and other Marvel heroes, and who uses her shapeshifting powers to fight crime in Jersey City. As Marvel Studios executive Kevin Feige revealed last year, the goal is for Kamala Khan - as well as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and Marc Spector/Moon Knight - to eventually factor into movies as well as their Disney+ shows.

“I feel like she’s the future,” Captain Marvel star Brie Larson previously told ComicBook.com. “So when I’ve been asked about the future of the MCU, or the future of the Captain Marvel series, I want to be with her.”

The Ms. Marvel solo show is being showrun by Four Weddings and a Funeral's Bisha K. Ali, with Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, The Punisher director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and The Magicians director Meera Menon helming episodes of the series.

“She's grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Sana Amanat, one of Kamala's other co-creators, previously told Inquirer. “I think it's incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] ... they can look up to, especially in these times.”

