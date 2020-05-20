Muppets Now on Disney+ Official Release Date Revealed

The Muppets are coming to Disney+! Well, you probably already knew that, given that there have been various Muppets projects teased for Disney's streaming service for quite a while, not to mention the fact that Disney+ is already filled with old Muppets content. Still, that doesn't make this news any less exciting! It was previously announced that the short-form series Muppets Now would be coming to Disney+ this summer. On Wednesday morning, Disney+ officially revealed the series release date. Mark your calendars, because Muppets Now is set to begins streaming on July 31st, only on Disney+.

Disney made the announcement on Wednesday morning as a part of its "Disney Bundle" Streaming Day rollout, where Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ are all revealing new info to help boost the the discounted bundle that contains the three services. As one of the first major reveals, Disney+ shared the Muppets Now release date, as well as a teaser photo.

Lights! Music! Muppets! ...Unscripted! Get ready to see your favorite characters like never before in #MuppetsNow, an Original Series, coming July 31 only on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyBundle pic.twitter.com/1gLtOx3ckl — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 20, 2020

"Lights! Music! Muppets! ...Unscripted," reads the tweet from Disney+. "Get ready to see your favorite characters like never before in Muppets Now, an original series, coming July 31 only on Disney+."

In a second tweet, Disney+ confirmed that Muppets Now would be available in multiple markets on its release day. Muppets Now is coming to the service at the same time in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and India.

The first season of Muppets Now will consist of six episodes. It tells the story of Scooter, who is given the task of delivering and uploading the new Muppets streaming TV series. He's running late to get the show going, so he will need to overcome any obstacles in his way.

As with most other Muppet projects, Muppets Now is going to be packed with guest star surprises, though none of them have been revealed just yet.

