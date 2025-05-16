Apple TV+’s Big New Sci-Fi Series Debuts With Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Apple TV+ appears to have another winner on its hands, as the streamer’s latest high-profile sci-fi series has earned high marks. On Rotten Tomatoes, Murderbot is Certified Fresh. As of this writing, it has a 98% critics score with 46 reviews submitted. Alexander Skarsgård’s performance as the titular character received a significant amount of praise, and people were also impressed by the show’s ability to blend entertainment with compelling themes of discovering one’s identity. Some of the reviews weren’t as rapturous as others, but just about everyone is in agreement that it’s worth watching — especially if you’re a fan of sci-fi.

“Alexander Skarsgård’s superbly dry wit brings a lot of heart to Murderbot, making for a refreshingly jaunty sci-fi saga about finally coming out of one’s shell,” reads the Critics Consensus on Rotten Tomatoes.

Based on Martha Wells’ book series The Murderbot Diaries, Murderbot chronicles the exploits of a rogue security robot who secretly reprograms himself so he no longer always has to obey orders. The show’s trailer highlighted its dry sense of humor, as Murderbot would rather spend his days watching TV than protecting people. In an interview with ComicBook, Skarsgård praised the source material for laying an excellent foundation for the series.

Prior to Murderbot‘s release, creators Chris and Paul Weitz expressed hope for future seasons. The show’s first season only draws from Wells’ first novella, titled All Systems Red. Weitz wants to continue adapting the other books in the series. Before the creative team moves forward with more seasons, they wanted to ensure Murderbot was successful. Weitz mentioned there is a “real ending” to the first season, but the door’s open to the continuing adventures of the SecUnit.

Apple TV+ has emerged as a go-to place for great television recently. Several of their original series, including Severance, The Studio, and more, have earned positive reviews, so it’s great to see that momentum continue with Murderbot. It remains to be seen if Murderbot will be able to gain any traction on the awards circuit; some reviews have suggested it’s light entertainment that’s more for sci-fi fans specifically, but even if Murderbot isn’t a crossover sensation, it seems like it is a successful adaptation of Wells’ fan-favorite books. Murderbot adds to Apple’s already deep portfolio, giving the streaming service another big genre show to push.

As long as Murderbot can find its audience and score strong viewership figures, the critical reception should give the Weitz brothers enough clout to develop future seasons. While Murderbot Season 1 tells a complete story, it’s clear the creative team envisions it as just the beginning of a show that could run for several years. If the series becomes as beloved as its source material, the Weitz siblings might get that chance.