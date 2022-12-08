Mythic Quest: Things Get Bleak in New Season 3, Episode 6 Clip (Exclusive)

For some, December can be considered the "most wonderful time of the year," but for the team at Mythic Quest, that's far from accurate, as a new clip from Season 3, Episode 6 makes quite clear. The upcoming episode, entitled "The 12 Hours of Christmas," showcases that there's some division among the ranks, and when David (David Hornsy) attempts to spread some holiday cheer, things don't go quite as he had expected. You can check out an exclusive clip from "The 12 Hours of Christmas" above before the new episode of Mythic Quest premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 9th.

In "The 12 Hours of Christmas," during the first holiday season since Ian and Poppy's departure, David grabs the reins and tries to infuse the team with Christmas spirit.

Mythic Quest is the workplace comedy from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz that follows a group of video game developers tasked with building worlds, molding heroes, and creating legends, but the most hard-fought battles don't occur in the game – they happen in the office.

In Season 3, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses' incessant bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant -- more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man.

The series stars McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, who also executive produces, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis, and Naomi Ekperigin, who was upped to a series regular for the third season. Mythic Quest is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film and Television. Hornsby and Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ubisoft.

"The 12 Hours of Christmas" episode of Mythic Quest premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 9th.

Will you be checking out the episode? Let us know in the comments!