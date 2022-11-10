Mythic Quest Star and EP David Hornsby Teases How Characters Thrive and Fail in Season 3

Mythic Quest Season 3 is set to begin later this week on Apple TV+, and when it does, the show's cast can expect some interesting new challenges. The end of Season 2 established a compelling new status quo, and it seems Season 3 will show viewers how the cast thrives and fails as a result. ComicBook.com's Joe Schmidt recently had the opportunity to speak with David Hornsby about just that. Hornsby plays David Brittlesbee on the show, while also serving as an executive producer.

"This season's different in that we have, as you know at the end of last season perhaps, that Ian and Poppy broke off, and are starting their own new game. Which was storywise an exciting new path to go down, and challenge. So, I think this season we really wanted to explore for them the partnership and the dynamic when David's not running interference and managing both of them to keep them on time and on budget. The partnership there and exploring the complicated dynamic that is their creative partnership. And then with everyone else, how we operate and Mythic Quest operates, the changes that have occurred since they left, without Ian and Poppy. And how they thrive and sometimes fall."

It will be interesting to see this new dynamic in the series, and the impact it has on the show's narrative! Hornsby's comments suggest that Ian and Poppy will have a rocky road ahead of them, as they struggle with things like deadlines and budgets. It also sounds like the rest of the Mythic Quest development team will have its hands full without these two key members, which could set up some interesting storylines! Of course, fans won't have to wait long to see how these new dynamics play out, as Mythic Quest Season 3 is set to debut on November 11th.

The first two seasons of Mythic Quest are streaming now on Apple TV+. While waiting for the start of Season 3, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the show right here.

