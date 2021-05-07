Nancy Drew: The Judgment of the Perilous Captive Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "The Judgment of the Perilous Captive," the upcoming, May 26 episode of Nancy Drew. As the month winds to a close, Nancy Drew will be one of only a handful of CW shows airing a new episode that week, with fellow CBS Studios series Charmed and Walker airing repeats. The episode will see Nancy feeling like she finally isn't playing catch-up with Everett anymore...but all things considered, we wouldn't count him out until the finale. The episode will debut on broadcast TV on May 26 but will be available to stream on the network's app and website the following day for free.

BEN HOLLINGSWORTH (“CODE BLACK”) GUEST STARS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) finally has Everett (guest star Andrew Airlie) exactly where she wants him. Meanwhile, Nick (Tunji Kasim) receives upsetting news from one of his tenants, Jake Cazine (guest star Ben Hollingsworth), about the youth center he wants to open. Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) shares something disturbing with Bess (Maddison Jaizani).

Leah Lewis and Alex Saxon also star. Jeff W. Byrd directed the episode written by Erika Harrison.

Season two of Nancy Drew follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries – both earthbound and supernatural – in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of unlikely friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose clairvoyant heritage will emerge through her encounters with the paranormal; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), a con artist and heiress with multiple lady admirers; Ned “Nick” Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), Nancy’s ex and George’s boyfriend, a gifted mechanic with a tragic past; and philosophical slacker Ace (Alex Saxon), whose computer-hacking skills have caused secret troubles that will soon be exposed.

In season one, the Drew Crew helped Nancy discover the stunning truth that Lucy Sable, the ghost who’d been haunting her all season, was her biological mother, and her biological father was corrupt billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith).

Season two is a direct pickup from season one, so it will span the autumn of 2019, during Nancy’s gap year before college. Ryan will attempt to redeem himself through forging a father-daughter bond with Nancy while keeping her parentage a secret from the rest of his powerful family. Nancy will also find a way forward with her adoptive father Carson Drew (Scott Wolf) by becoming an investigator for his legal practice. Her adventures will bring the Drew Crew standalone cases, new romances, and emotional journeys of self-reinvention as Nancy tries to navigate with both her biological parent and the man who raised her – but the compounding intrigue and menace of the Hudson family will ultimately force her to make a life-altering choice between her two fathers.

Nancy Drew is a production of CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Noga Landau (The Magicians), Melinda Hsu Taylor (The Gifted, The Vampire Diaries), Josh Schwartz (Gossip Girl, Dynasty, Runaways), Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl, Dynasty, Runaways) and Lis Rowinski (Dynasty, Runaways).

Nancy Drew airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.