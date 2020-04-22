The CW’s Nancy Drew to Stream on CBS All Access

The CW’s partnership with Netflix is evolving a pretty major way in the upcoming 2019-2020 season, and it looks like another streaming service is getting in on that. During CBS’ presentation at the Television Critics Association, it was revealed The CW’s upcoming Nancy Drew reboot will call CBS All Access its streaming home. The presentation hinted that this deal was specific just to this show, in part because it is a CBS TV Studios production, and that other shows made from that studio could eventually make their way to All Access.

This marks yet another streaming service that the network’s programming will be part of, with fellow freshman shows Batwoman and Katy Keene heading to the upcoming HBO Max. All of the veteran The CW shows are expected to continue being hosted on Netflix for the time being.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nancy Drew follows its 18-year-old titular character in the summer after her high school graduation. After the sudden passing of her mother derails her college plans, Nancy is stuck in her hometown for a year, where she briefly swears off of working as a teenage sleuth. This gets complicated when Nancy is seen as the prime suspect in a socialite’s murder.

“I read all the books, I played all the games. It’s been a part of my life for so long, it’s truly a dream come true,” series star Kennedy McMann told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It was a little intimidating, because I was like ‘they’ve tried this so many times. I’ve got to be the one to do it! We were all on our toes and I know CBS felt the same way. CBS Studios have had the rights for a while. So it feels really good to be able to fulfill those dreams for all of us.”

The series will also star Leah Lewis (Charmed) as George, Tunji Kasim (Nearly Famous) as Nick, Alvina August (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Detective Karen Hunt, Maddison Jaizani (Versailles, Into the Badlands, Tyrant) as Bess and Alex Saxon (The Fix, The Fosters, Finding Carter) as Ace. Television’s original Nancy Drew, Pamela Sue Martin, will have a guest-starring role.

What do you think of Nancy Drew heading to CBS All Access? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Nancy Drew will premiere Wednesday, October 9th, at 9/8c on The CW.