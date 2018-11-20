NatGeo’s Mars Brings ‘Worlds Apart’ A Little Bit Closer in Episode 2

On this weeks episode of National Geographic‘s Mars, a whole lot of things hit the wall. (Spoilers ahead)

The secretive Lukrum Corporation is doing night time searches for minerals, but find something else all together. Something odd is happening with Former Secretary General Joon Seung (Jihae)who is currently on her way to Mars. And Dr. Amelie Durand (Clementine Poidatz) plans are about to change because of something unexpected.

This episode of Mars cuts back and forth between the fiction and the documentary, with a new story, that again deals with drilling rigs. This time the doc is about environmental activists that are trying to stop Arctic drilling. Meanwhile on Mars, Olympus Town’s exobiologist Marta Kamen (Anamaria Marinca) gets into fisticuffs with the Lukrum’s crew, because… SCIENCE!

Marta: “Liquid water almost certainly has other life forms in it – that’s what we’re hear to research.”

Commander Kurt Hurrelle: “It may be why you’re here – but it’s definitely not why we’re here.”

Marta doesn’t actually throw the first punch (her colleague does) but it brings in both crews up against eachother like opposing baseball teams taking to the diamond. The fight, thankfully doesn’t end with any injuries but it begins the main conflict of this season – the fight over water. Well, not just water but the future of Mars. Will Mars become just another Earth, that is there to be stripmined for humans needs or will it be saved for something higher. Like the fight in Standing Rock, or fracking across the country it’s a question that we’re dealing right this moment.

It’s moments like this in the show that give it its greatness. This is what great science fiction can do, show our current and potential future problems in a light that allows everyone to look at them from the outside of their political bubble. It’s the reason why this is one of my favorite shows on TV right now and why I implore you to give the show a watch. You can jump right into the second season right now on Nationalgeographic.com/tv/.

