‘Sanford and Son’ Star Nathaniel Taylor Dies at 80

Nathaniel Taylor, best known for his role as the colorful Rollo Lawson on the classic 1970s sitcom Sanford and Son, has died. He was 80.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Taylor’s son Kaedi Taylor confirmed his father died Wednesday at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles following a heart attack.

Taylor was born in St. Louis, Missouri on March 31, 1938 and prior to becoming an actor, he worked as an electrician at the Performing Arts Society of Los Angeles. After being encouraged by his mentor to audition for a part, Taylor met Redd Foxx, who was also from St. Louis, who ultimately gave him his role on Sanford on Son.

On Sanford and Son, Taylor’s Rollo was the friend of Lamont Sanford, played by Demond Wilson. Rollo was frequently seen as a bad influence due to having spent time in jail by Lamont’s father, Fred Sanford (Redd Foxx). Despite this, Rollo had a frequent presence in Lamont’s life, a presence flourished with a wardrobe of colorful suits and hats.

Following Sanford and Son, Taylor continued acting as well as opened his own performing arts studio. His son told the Associated Press that even with his other work, being recognized as Rollo was something that his father never minded. Instead, Taylor considered it an honor.

“It was a time and an era — just to be on TV as a black man, it was an honor,” Kaedi Taylor said. “It was an honor for people to remember him.”

In addition to his role on Sanford and Son, Taylor played Rerun’s brother-in-law on What’s Happening!! in addition to roles on Adam-12, Harry-O, and The Bill Cosby Show. He also reprised his role as Rollo in the 1980s Sanford and Son spinoff, Sanford. Outside of television, Taylor also appeared in several movies, including Willie Dynamite, Trouble Man, and The Hunter.

Taylor is survived by his wife, four daughters, three sons, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, as well as a brother and two sisters.