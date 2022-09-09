NBC's Quantum Leap Reboot Debuts First Trailer

Quantum Leap is making the jump back to television. Earlier this week, NBC debuted the official first trailer for its highly-anticipated continuation of the sci-fi series. The trailer, which you can check out below, showcases the new time-traveling adventures of Ben Song (Raymond Lee), the latest scientist to step into the Quantum Leap accelerator. This comes just a few weeks before the series' premiere, which has already made headlines for reportedly not being the show's actual pilot episode.

"It was very important for the network and the producers to introduce [the show] in the right way," star Ernie Hudson confirmed on TVLine. "The first couple of episodes are really important, because as much as people looking forward to it, they also are looking to see you get it right. I'm just happy that if something isn't right, they're taking the time to make sure that it is."

In the new Quantum Leap, it's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She's a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.

At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses who won't be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit "Ziggy," and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project. As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben's leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever.

What do you think of the first trailer for the Quantum Leap revival? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Quantum Leap will premiere on Monday, September 19th at 10/9c on NBC.