NBC's Quantum Leap Announces Premiere Date With New Synopsis

The Quantum Leap revival for NBC finally has a premiere date, along with a new synopsis that reveals key details about the series. NBC announced its fall 2022 premiere dates, which include the new series Lopez vs. Lopez from star and executive producer George Lopez, Season 3 of Young Rock chronicling Dwayne Johnson's life, and more. Quantum Leap debuts on Monday, September 19th at 10 p.m. ET, after The Voice at 8 p.m. ET. The series picks up 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett disappeared in the Quantum Leap accelerator, with a new crew of scientists restarting the project.

Raymond Lee plays physicist Ben Song, who leads the restart of the Quantum Leap accelerator, hoping to discover its mysteries as well as what happened to Dr. Beckett. This information was included in the original logline, but an update that came with the premiere date gives new clues regarding the revival. The new synopsis reads: "Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She's a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job."

We also get character descriptions for the rest of the Quantum Leap cast, which stars Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee. Bassett takes on the role of Addison, the hologram that accompanies Ben during his leap to the past.

The full synopsis for NBC's Quantum Leap is below:

It's been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben's side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She's a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job. At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses who won't be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit "Ziggy," and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project. As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey. However, Addison, Magic, Ian and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben's leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever.

Original Quantum Leap star Scott Bakula discussed the possibilities of a reboot during an appearance on the late Bob Saget's Here for You podcast in September. At the time, he hinted that rights issues could be a sticking point in making it a reality.

"There's very significant conversations about it right now going on," Bakula said. "I don't know what it would be. I don't know who would have it. The rights were a mess for years. I don't know if they're even sorted out now. That's always been the biggest complication."

Quantum Leap debuts September 19th on NBC.