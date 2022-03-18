New Netflix Animated Series Debuts With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Netflix has debuted their all-new animated series for adults, Human Resources, a spinoff of streaming hit Big Mouth, and with it has come critical acclaim. The TV show’s first batch of episodes have debuted to a perfect 100% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Though far from the amount of reviews that some of the most popular shows end up having, there are only eight as of this writing, the series has managed the rare feat of having a three digit score on the site. Despite the perfect rating the show only has a 7.6 average rating across its reviews.

Awarding the series an 8.5 out of 10, Paste Magazine wrote that the series is “a very well-crafted cartoon, and Janelle Monae sings a fantastic, funky theme song to kick it all off;” while The Hollywood Reporter wrote: “With Big Mouth as precedent and knowing how much I still laughed here, I’d happily watch more Human Resources episodes to see how this proudly immature show comes of age.” IGN noted that fans of the flagship Big Mouth should definitely watch the spinoff, adding that it ” expands on the original show’s mythology while maintaining its absurd, crude, and referential sense of humor.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix officially describes the series as follows: “From the inventive minds that brought us the award winning adult animation favorite Big Mouth comes the even edgier and adult-ier Human Resources. The spin-off pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves.”

Big Mouth stars Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph and David Thewlis all lend their voices to the series, reprising their roles from the hit animated show. Other cast members for Human Resources include Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Randall Park among others. The series is co-created and executive produced by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin.

Human Resources marks the first of several new shows previously announced by Netflix who are expanding their footprint in animation for adult viewers. Other shows in that lineup include The House, an eccentric dark comedy anthology that centers on a house and the three surreal tales of the individuals who made it their home; and Inside Job is an adult animated comedy about the shadow government – and the dysfunctional team whose daily grind is committing the world’s conspiracies