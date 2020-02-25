Netflix Renews Atypical For Fourth and Final Season

Netflix has announced that Atypical will return for its fourth and final season on the streaming service. The final season will be comprised of 10 new episodes that will premiere on Netflix in 2021. Atypical premiered in 2017. The second season followed in 2018, and season three landed in 2019. Netflix describes the series as “a coming of age story that follows Sam (played by Keir Gilchrist), a 19-year-old on the autism spectrum as he searches for love and independence. While Sam is on his funny and emotional journey of self-discovery, the rest of his family must grapple with change in their own lives as they all struggle with the ongoing central theme of the series: what does it really mean to be normal?”

Jennifer Jason Leigh stars as Sam’s mother, Elsa, who continues her own journey of self-discovery as her children grow older and more independent, Michael Rapaport plays his father, Doug, and Brigette Lundy-Paine plays Sam’s sister, Casey. The cast also includes Nik Dodani, Jenna Boyd, Amy Okuda, Graham Rogers, and Fivel Stewart.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m thrilled we’ll be doing a season four of Atypical,” said Robia Rashad, the creator of the series. “And while I’m so sad to be nearing the end of this series, I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story. Our fans have been such beautiful, vibrant supporters of this show. Thank you for being so open to Sam’s voice and stories, and those of the entire Gardner family. It’s my hope that the legacy of Atypical is that more unheard voices continue to be heard and that even after this series ends, we keep telling funny, emotional stories from underrepresented points of view.”

Rashis writes and executive produces the series under her banner Weird Brain Inc. Mary Rohlich and Seth Gordon are also executive producers for Exhibit A. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

This is just one more big release coming to Netflix. Over the weekend, the streaming service released the trailer for its original Transformers anime, War for Cybertron. Production has also begun on the second season of Netflix’s hit fantasy series, The Witcher. You can see everything coming to the service in March right here.

Are you excited that Atypical will return for a fourth season on Netflix? Sad that the fourth season will be the show’s last? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section.