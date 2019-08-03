Netflix Releases Formal Binge-Watching Contract to Stop Couples From Fighting

Thanks to streaming services, binge watching is in many ways the new norm for how we watch television. Why wait a week (or more) between episodes when you can just sit down, settle in, and devour entire seasons without having to leave your couch? It’s a particularly great way to enjoy a series with your significant other, but as anyone who has ever attempted to binge a series with their love can tell you it has some challenges. Netflix has a remedy for that, though. The streaming service has come up with a “co-watching” contract to help prevent those binge-watch related arguments.

This new “contract” offers up five rules that binge-watch partners have to sign on for with Netflix as the “witness” before they settle in to watch together. Those rules are pretty simple: I won’t fall asleep; I won’t get distracted by my phone causing the other person to rewind because I missed something; I won’t continue watching a show without the other person present; I won’t talk whilst the show is on; In the event that I come across a spoiler, I won’t share it with the other person. You can check it out, via Netflix’s official Facebook, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix coming up with their co-watching contract couldn’t come at a better time, either. GLOW season three lands on the streaming service on August 9, the final seasons of iZombie and Jane The Virgin hit next week as well. There’s also the eagerly anticipated return of Mindhunter for a second season, a season expected to have some interesting twists and turns.

The season will also take on a completely different, but no less shocking series of crimes. When Mindhunter Season 2 picks up later this month, it’s expected that there will be a little bit of a time jump, picking up somewhere between 1979 and 1981 and thus just a couple of years after the end of Season 1. It’s also expected to focus on the Atlanta child murders that occurred during that time frame and in which at least 28 children, adolescents, and adults were killed in a series of killings that was officially reopened in March 2019. We also know that actor Damon Herriman is set to appear in Season 2 as the notorious Charles Manson. Interestingly, Herriman is also playing Manson in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which opened in theaters recently. As for how the show will take on the Atlanta child murders, director David Fincher said in a KCRW podcast earlier this month that the crime is one they could have spent three seasons on.

“We could probably have done three seasons on the Atlanta child murders,” Fincher said. “It’s a huge and sweeping and tragic story.”

What do you think of Netflix’s co-watching contract? Let us know in the comments below.

Curious to what all has hit Netflix in August? You can check out our list here.