Uncoupled: Showtime Scraps Plans for Season 2 After Saving Series From Netflix

A second platform is breaking up with Uncoupled. On Thursday, reports confirmed that Showtime is not moving forward with a second season of Uncoupled, the live-action comedy series led by Neil Patrick Harris. Showtime had actually rescued Uncoupled last year, after the first season of the series originally debuted on Netflix and was cancelled by the streamer nearly six months later.

According to reports, the decision not to move forward with Season 2 of Uncoupled came after months of Showtime working to redevelop the series to better fit their sensibilities. Plans were reportedly in place for the series to begin shooting in May of this year, with ten scripts for new episodes "largely" written. Harris had previously confirmed that work on Season 2 of Uncoupled was supposed to get underway last year, but was paused due to the writers and actors strikes.

What Is Uncoupled About?

In Uncoupled, Michael (Neil Patrick Harris) thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares — losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City. Uncoupled also starred Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks and Marcia Gay Harden. The series is co-created by Emily in Paris and Younger creator Darren Star, as well as Modern Family alum Jeffrey Richman.

"Certainly a lot of gay men watch Sex and the City and related to those characters. And I think by the same way women, straight men are going to watch these characters and hopefully relate to their emotional experiences and find that they're not different from their own," Star explained in a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly. "We wanted the show to feel very universal, wanted it to be a human story that would appeal to a very wide audience because everyone at a certain point has experienced being on either side of a breakup."

"And we also knew several real long-term gay couples where this very specific implosion of their relationship happened," Richman added. "I know a lot of Michaels that were blindsided like this. That's not been my personal experience, but certainly I've been broken up with and I have broken relationships, but there's also a part of your imagination ... Where would you go if that happened, how would I go on? How would I wake up in the morning? Then you're talking to somebody who it really happened to, and they tell you how they did it. They walk into a closet at work and just cry, but they go to work every day. Life doesn't just stop when a thing like that happens."

