Stranger Things Creators Reveal Which Series Character Was Always Doomed

Stranger Things brought the series to a thrilling and emotional finish in season 5, and part of the reason the final season and the finale were so impactful was that they drew upon many of the biggest moments from throughout the series. One of those unforgettable moments from the past saw the death of a beloved character, and when fans started to petition that they bring the character back, the Stranger Things creators revealed that the character was always doomed from the start and then explained why their life was always going to be tragic.

In an interview with the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, Matt and Ross Duffer were asked about the death of Eddie Munson, who became a standout character in Stranger Things season 4. That’s what made his death all the more crushing, but Matt revealed that even if he had survived, Munson was always a doomed character from the start. “Even imagining the flipside of that, where he does survive that final battle, there’s not a great life waiting for Eddie in the right side up either, so he was really designed from the get-go as a doomed character,” Matt said (H/T Dexerto).

Ross echoed those sentiments, saying, “He was always going to be a tragic character. There was no other arc for him. He would have wound up in jail – this fantasy that he would have been in Milwaukee graduating sadly was never an outcome for him.”

The Stranger Things Creators Are Likely Right About Eddie Munson’s Arc

Munson became a beloved character throughout season 4, and that was certainly true of his heroic death, which had him sacrificing himself to save the others by playing a rock solo on the roof to attract and distract a swarm of Demobats. That carried into season 5 mainly through Dustin, who spent most of the season working through his grief and then honoring his late friend at his graduation.

It’s key to remember that Munson was looked at as, at best, an outcast and, at worst, a serial killer in Hawkins, so if he had survived season 4’s final battle, he would have walked right back into that environment. He also would have likely been taken to jail and possibly even tried in court for the things he was being accused of. Nothing about that screams happy ending, so while it is sad to lose someone like Munson from the series, it was probably the best choice for the character.

In death, Munson leaves a major impact on the show and the characters, and Dustin’s graduation homage to Eddie is a perfect reminder of the rebel spirit he brought to the group. Even Steve’s appreciation for Munson and what he meant to Dustin was something derived from that heartbreaking moment, so while we will always wonder what it would have been like for Eddie to survive season 4, we probably got the best ending for the character.

