Netflix Doing Spinoff Series For Big Mouth
As part of a major announcement about their next forays into "adult animated shows," Netflix has confirmed that one of their most popular shows, Big Mouth, is getting a spinoff series. Titled Human Resources, the new show will see characters from the flagship series return including Nick Kroll as “Maury the Hormone Monster,” Maya Rudolph as “Connie the Hormone Monstress,” and David Thewlis as “The Shame Wizard." New cast members in the series will include Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Randall Park. Big Mouth co-creators Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin will executive producer alongside Kelly Galuska who co-created Human Resources.
“You have these characters that represent a major force in the human condition,” Kroll said in a statement to Variety about the spinoff. “The challenge has been that these characters don’t only function according to the one thing they do professionally. The Logic Rock is filled with a lot of emotion and love and that defies his nature. Building out the characters in that complex way has been a joy.” Netflix's official description for Human Resources reads:
"From the inventive minds behind Big Mouth comes the even edgier and adult-ier Human Resources. The spinoff pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures - Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more - that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to childbirth to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the creatures are the protagonists, they have a lot of humanity themselves."
"We’re excited to expand our slate and push the boundaries of what’s possible in adult animation," Mike Moon Head of Adult Animation, Netflix, said in a blog post. "In addition to working with some of the best production studios in the world, we’ve also built our own state-of-the-art adult animation studio in Los Angeles. It’s here where the greatest creative minds in adult animation come together to make industry-defining content, reflective of the diversity in cast, crew, tone and format we strive for in all of our series and films."
Other new adult animated shows announced by Netflix today include:
- The House, an eccentric dark comedy directed by the leading voices in independent stop motion animation: Emma de Swaef and Marc Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr and Paloma Baeza. Produced by Nexus Studios, the anthology centers on a house and the three surreal tales of the individuals who made it their home. The House is produced by Nexus Studios (This Way Up, Back to The Moon).
- Inside Job from creator / showrunner Shion Takeuchi (Gravity Falls) and executive producer Alex Hirsch. The series is an adult animated comedy about the shadow government - and the dysfunctional team whose daily grind is committing the world’s conspiracies. From convoluted coverups to secret societies to masked orgy etiquette, navigating office culture at Cognito Inc. can be tricky, especially for anti-social tech genius Reagan Ridley. Even in a workplace filled with reptilian shapeshifters and psychic mushrooms, she’s seen as the odd one out for believing the world could be a better place. Reagan thinks she can make a difference, if only she could manage her unhinged, manifesto-writing father and her irresponsible coworkers, to finally snag the promotion she’s been dreaming about. Lizzy Caplan leads the cast that also includes Christian Slater, Clark Duke, Andrew Daly, and John DiMaggio.