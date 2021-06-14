Netflix Doing Spinoff Series For Big Mouth

✖

As part of a major announcement about their next forays into "adult animated shows," Netflix has confirmed that one of their most popular shows, Big Mouth, is getting a spinoff series. Titled Human Resources, the new show will see characters from the flagship series return including Nick Kroll as “Maury the Hormone Monster,” Maya Rudolph as “Connie the Hormone Monstress,” and David Thewlis as “The Shame Wizard." New cast members in the series will include Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Randall Park. Big Mouth co-creators Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin will executive producer alongside Kelly Galuska who co-created Human Resources.

“You have these characters that represent a major force in the human condition,” Kroll said in a statement to Variety about the spinoff. “The challenge has been that these characters don’t only function according to the one thing they do professionally. The Logic Rock is filled with a lot of emotion and love and that defies his nature. Building out the characters in that complex way has been a joy.” Netflix's official description for Human Resources reads:

"From the inventive minds behind Big Mouth comes the even edgier and adult-ier Human Resources. The spinoff pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures - Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more - that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to childbirth to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the creatures are the protagonists, they have a lot of humanity themselves."

"We’re excited to expand our slate and push the boundaries of what’s possible in adult animation," Mike Moon Head of Adult Animation, Netflix, said in a blog post. "In addition to working with some of the best production studios in the world, we’ve also built our own state-of-the-art adult animation studio in Los Angeles. It’s here where the greatest creative minds in adult animation come together to make industry-defining content, reflective of the diversity in cast, crew, tone and format we strive for in all of our series and films."

