Netflix's Emily In Paris Star Lily Collins Teases Season 4 Production Star in New Photo

Emily In Paris Season 4 is getting production rolling according to the series' star. Lily Collins teased the next group of episodes on Instagram. In a stylish pair of Eiffel Tower pajamas, the actress held the script in her hands as adoring fans shouted their surprise. Netflix had already announced that Emily In Paris was coming back for Seasons 3 and 4. But, the excited response to this post shows just how much people have been looking forward to the show. Collins and her stint on the streaming program have prompted a number of responses out there from viewers. Despite some people not being as keen on this Netflix series as others, the viewership has been there. Check out the post for yourself down below!

The actress said, "Did someone say Saison Quatre?! Finally reunited with my @emilyinparis fam back in Paris and it feels so good. Although, I may need to brush up on my selfie skills for Emily's sake…"

What's Coming In Emily In Paris Season 4?

(Photo: Netflix)

As Season 4 gets set to begin, Netflix's TUDUM caught up with Collins. The actress teased some surprises in the upcoming episodes. Chief among them is an adventure to Rome.

"As soon as I thought Emily was on her path and things were going great, we read the finale and I was like, 'Wait what?' Luckily, we know we're going to a Season 4 so we get to explore all the cliffhangers knowing now that Camille is pregnant, and they were engaged, and they were going to get married!" Collins said while speaking to Decider.

She added, "It's a lot to take in and I think you see it on Emily's face at the end of the show where there's just so much that there ends up being like nothing, because it's such a numbing feeling of 'I can't even compute all of this, and so I don't know where it goes from here.' She's already fought to get Alfie back once. Will he want her back? I don't know. There's so much to unpack there and I'm just so excited for the writers and Darren [Star, creator and showrunner] to kind of develop it and let us know."

Emily In Paris Remains Polarizing?

(Photo: Netflix)

Despite heading in for a fourth season, Emily in Paris remains a polarizing topic among Netflix viewers. Lucas Bravo is one of the stars of this show, and he addressed some of the criticism in an interview with The Guardian. He called Emily in Paris a "love it or hate it" show and he's not exactly wrong. People have voiced their opinions on social media. Some of them positive and a couple negative reactions in there for good measure. But, Netflix keeps things rolling with Season 4 anyway. Here's his take.

"People loved it or loved to hate it," Bravo told the outlet. "I defend it not just because it's my project, but cliches are often cliches because they are rooted in truth. Of course, they are amplified through the vision of Darren: everything is bigger and bubblier and more colourful. But it's his signature. It's pure escapism, a fantasy world."

Netflix describes the strange whimsical series: "Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides."

Will you be watching Season 4? Let us know down in the comments!