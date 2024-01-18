Netflix Launches Milestone Movies Collection to Highlight Classic Cinema

Fans of classic films are in for a treat, as Netflix is launching a new movie collection to highlight these masterworks throughout the year. Netflix was first on the scene when it came to offering streaming services for TV shows and movies, with the company eventually branching out to create its own original content. From Stranger Things to Rebel Moon, Netflix has become the top streaming service over its competitors. But if you're more of an old-school movie buff, there will be plenty to like from Netflix coming up in 2024. Get ready for Netflix's Milestone Movies: The Anniversary Collection.

A slew of films celebrating their 50th anniversaries this year will be included in the Netflix Milestone Movies collection. "Excited to introduce #MilestoneMovies: The Anniversary Collection — a curated selection of classic films from 1974, all celebrating their 50th anniversary!" a post from the official Netflix account on X (formerly Twitter) reads. "New collections from 1984, 1994 & 2004 will premiere throughout the year. Watch now." A link then takes subscribers to the Milestone Movies from 1974. As the year goes on, the Milestone Movies anniversary collection will feature films from 1984, 1994, and 2004, with their anniversaries being celebrated in April, July, and October.

The complete list of the 1974 movies can be found below:

The Lords of Flatbush

Chinatown

The Front Page

Manoranjan

Murder on the Orient Express

Black Belt Jones

The Little Prince

California Split

The Great Gatsby

Death Wish

The Conversation

It's Alive

Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore

Blazing Saddles

The Gambler

The Parallax View

The Street Fighter

Netflix removes streaming feature

A popular Netflix feature is reportedly going away. According to The New York Times, Netflix users might be saying goodbye to the feature that shows how much of a percentage of a match a title is for a viewer. Netflix has experimented with different ways to try and match users up with titles that might be a good fit for them, with the current match percentage using tags connected to titles a viewer has already watched to suggest similar programming. This new report claims that Netflix aims to drop the match percentage completely in favor of suggesting new titles based solely on the use of these tags.

A star rating was previously used so Netflix could collect feedback on the programming that subscribers watched. The star rating was replaced by a thumbs-up or thumbs-down option, which then added a double thumbs-up rating for titles audiences really "love." All of these ratings factored into a match percentage, though the streamer will be investing more in the tags that are used to describe various titles going forward.