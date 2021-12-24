Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Soars Through the Top 10 After Season 2 Debut

One of the most popular Netflix originals from 2020 has finally made its Season 2 return. Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins, was a quick hit for Netflix when its first season arrived last year, and it didn’t take the streamer long to order more episodes. Now, more than a year later, the show is back, and it is once again making a splash with Netflix subscribers around the country.

The second season of Emily in Paris arrived on Netflix on Wednesday morning, ending the drought for fans and quickly making an impact on the daily Top 10 list. Thursday was the first day Emily in Paris Season 2 counted towards the list, and the series quickly climbed to the #2 overall spot. The series is second only to The Witcher, which also recently released its second season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the next week or so, The Witcher and Emily in Paris will likely battle it out at the top of the Netflix rankings. The next big contender on Netflix will arrive on New Year’s Eve, when the fourth season of Cobra Kai makes its debut on the streaming service.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday’s Top 10 below!

1. The Witcher

“Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

2. Emily in Paris

“After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance.”

3. The Unforgivable

“Released from prison into a society that won’t forgive her, a woman convicted of murder searches for the little sister she was forced to leave behind.”

4. Back to the Outback

“They might look dangerous, but these wildly misunderstood creatures have hearts of gold – and they’re breaking out of captivity on a quest to find a home.”

5. The Queen of Flow

“Seventeen years after being wrongly imprisoned, a talented songwriter seeks justice against the men who caused her downfall and killed her family.”

6. Cocomelon

“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!”

7. Selling Tampa

“The agents at the all-female, Black-owned Allure Realty mix business with fun as they rule the waterfront of a hot Tampa luxury real estate market.”

8. The Christmas Chronicles

“After accidentally crashing Santa’s sleigh, a brother and sister pull an all-nighter to save Christmas with a savvy, straight-talking St. Nick.”

9. Twentysomethings: Austin

“In this coming-of-age reality series set in Austin, Texas, 20-somethings navigate love and friendship and start a new adventure: life.”

10. Lost in Space

“After crash-landing on an alien planet, the Robinson family fights against all odds to survive and escape. But they’re surrounded by hidden dangers.”