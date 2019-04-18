Netflix Expanding With Production Hub in New York

Netflix is about to have a much stronger presence in New York. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming service will be launching a production hub in the city, expanding its Manhattan office to create more jobs and “lay down its roots.”

“Amazon’s loss is Netflix‘s gain,” THR writes. Amazon was originally supposed to open its new headquarters in New York, but was “pressed to pull out.” Now, it looks like Netflix is jumping at the opportunity with the hopes of “expanding its presence.”

Announced by Governor Andrew Cuomo earlier today, Netflix promised to bring in “hundreds of jobs” including 127 “high-paying jobs” by 2024 as well as “up to $100 million in investments to the city.” The streaming service has also leased approximately 161,000 square feet with the purpose of building six sound stages in Brooklyn with “the capacity to hold thousands of production crew jobs within five years.”

“Netflix is innovative, creative and bold — just like New Yorkers — and the expansion of this cutting-edge company in New York once again demonstrates the Empire State is open for business,” Cuomo said. “We’re proud Netflix chose New York to grow its business, and we look forward to the jobs, economic activity and world-class productions this project will bring.”

Jason Hariton, the director of worldwide studio operations and real estate at Netflix, also chimed in about the decision.

“New York has created a film-friendly environment that’s home to some of the best creative and executive talent in the world, and we’re excited to provide a place for them at Netflix with our production hub,” he shared.

Previous Netflix series and movies that have been filmed in New York include Russian Doll, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Orange is the New Black, She’s Gotta Have It, Someone Great, The Irishman, and Private Life.

