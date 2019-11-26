Netflix Cancels Another Fan-Favorite Show After Third Season

As the streaming wars wage on, there continue to be casualties on all sides of the fence. Monday, Netflix pulled the plug to Anne With an E, a joint production between the streaming giant and CBC. The third season — which is expected to hit Netflix in January — will serve as the show’s last.

“We’ve been thrilled to bring the quintessentially Canadian story of Anne with an E to viewers around the world,” the studios said in a statement provided to EW. “We’re thankful to producers Moira Walley-Beckett and Miranda de Pencier and to the talented cast and crew for their incredible work in sharing Anne’s story with a new generation. We hope fans of the show love this final season as much as we do, and that it brings a satisfying conclusion to Anne’s journey.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As with other cancellations of the like, fans quickly took to social media to launch a hashtag campaign. This time around, the common hashtag seems to be #RenewAnneWithanE. After seeing the initial outpouring of support, series creator Moira Walley-Beckett revealed she’d love to do a feature film to wrap up the storylines of the show.

“The fan support and love for Anne with an E is overwhelming, heartening, and wonderful — how I love these Kindred Spirits,” Walley-Beckett says”This proves to me how much this show has connected with a diverse audience around the world and how meaningful it is to everyone. I am incredibly proud of these three seasons. Creating Anne with an E was an amazing experience — it was my heart project and I gave all of myself to it. I’m so grateful to my extraordinary cast, crew, writers, and directors for passionately bringing my vision to life.”

She adds, “I will miss this show forever and a day. That being said, I’d love to write an AWAE finale feature film…”

It’s the latest in a long line of shows to be canceled by the streaming service. Other hits the streamer sent to the chopping block this year include One Day at a Time, American Vandal, Santa Clarita Diet, and The Ranch, to name a few.

What’s been your favorite Netflix show that’s been canceled? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!