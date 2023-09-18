Netflix Sets Final Season Premiere Date For Beloved Series

We now know when Hilda's final adventure will premiere on Netflix. On Monday, Netflix, Sony Pictures Television – Kids, and Mercury Filmworks announced the first details for the third and final season of the beloved Emmy-winning animated series. The seven-episode run, which will also include a 70-minute special, will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix on December 7th. The first two episodes of Hilda Season 3 are set to premiere at the Ottawa International Animation Festival on Thursday, September 21st.

"The production of Hilda, much like the show's central storyline, has been a long, winding journey — and a deeply rewarding one at that," said Kurt Mueller, EVP, Creative Content, Sony Pictures Television — Kids.

"While it is always tough to see the end of a series that has been so professionally gratifying, we are thrilled to showcase the latest epic adventures of our heroine Hilda in this final season at the Ottawa International Animation Festival and for audiences around the world to be entertained when the series premieres on Netflix later this year," added Chantal Ling Vice President, Original Series & Co-Productions, Mercury Filmworks.

What Is Hilda About?

Hilda is based on Luke Pearson's graphic novel series of the same name. In the show, Hilda is a young girl who grew up with her mother Johanna in a small cabin on the edge of the woods near the walled-in city of Trolberg, between the late 1980s and the mid-1990s. Hilda and Johanna soon move permanently to the city for a better life and to give Hilda a proper upbringing. Over the course of the series, she and her deerfox Twig, later accompanied by an elf named Alfur, and best friends Frida and David, go on a number of adventures interacting with and befriending the mysterious animals, people, and spirits that live in and around the city of Trolberg. The series stars The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey as Hilda, with a voice cast that also includes Ameerah Falzon-Ojo, Oliver Nelson, Daisy Haggard, and Rasmus Hardiker.

"With comics I appreciate the flexibility and overall control you have of the thing, Pearson said in a 2021 interview with Publisher's Weekly. "It's just you and you can muddle through in whatever way you want and the only other person you really need to think about is your publisher. It's obviously a much more singular expression. In animation, at least this type of animation, you're only performing a particular role and you're really just influencing the final thing. I've really enjoyed the reassurance of being part of a bigger team of people who are all great at their specific roles. It's nice to be able to nudge things in a direction you like and then watch other people take it from there."

Are you excited for the final season of Netflix's Hilda? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, the third and final season of Hilda will premiere exclusively on Netflix on December 7th.