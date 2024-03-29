Euphoria: New Report Sheds Light on Original Season 3 Storylines

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Season 3 of Euphoria has been delayed, after the HBO series has been stuck in a sort of development limbo. The delay, which will allow Euphoria's ensemble cast to pursue other projects through the end of 2024, has led to a lot of speculation about what the show could bring once it returns. Reports have indicated that Euphoria Season 3 plans to jump ahead at least five years into the future, and now we know a bit more about what story might have gone along with it. A new report from Variety sheds light on some of the decisions that led to Euphoria's delay, including what some of the original plans were for the show's third season.

According to the report, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson initially pitched his plans for Season 3 in early 2023, with early drafts having "very compelling" storylines for Sydney Sweeney's Cassie Howard and Jacob Elordi's Nate Jacobs. The problems reportedly occurred once Levinson turned in full scripts following the end of last year's writers' strike, in part because Levinson had to overhaul the involvement of Angus Cloud's Fezco, who was set to have a prominent role in the overall concept of Season 3 prior to Cloud's passing in July of 2023. Levinson's first draft of the season also reportedly had Zendaya's Rue operating in the background of the show as a private detective. Zendaya reportedly suggested a storyline in which Rue, now sober, is a pregnancy surrogate.

HBO execs reportedly believed that Levinson's revised scripts, which were turned in in late 2023 and early 2024, did not tonally fit the original show. Although the network has reportedly floated the idea of finishing Euphoria as a movie or series of specials, or having Levinson step away from the show, the cast are reportedly still contracted for a third season and want to see it through to the end.

When Will Euphoria Season 3 Premiere?

The report states that, with this new delay, the ensemble cast of Euphoria will be contacted on October 1st about the plans for filming Season 3 in 2025. That shoot would potentially take 25 weeks, with the total number of episodes potentially reduced from eight to six. HBO boss Casey Bloys has previously stressed that a lot of the "practical reality" of Season 3 comes down to scheduling the ensemble cast members.

"Obviously the cast have all become stars, which you love to see — and Zendaya is obviously a big movie star," Bloys said during a recent appearance. "So, there is a practical reality to that. But it also depends on the stories Sam wants to tell. He's in the thick of writing Season 3 right now and we'll leave it up to him and have those conversations about what he wants to do."

