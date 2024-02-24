Alan Ritchson to Star in Blue Mountain State Sequel Series

Alan Ritchson is known best for playing Jack Reacher in Prime Video's Reacher, and he's appeared in films such as Fast X and the recently released, Ordinary Angels. The actor has also expressed interest in playing Batman in James Gunn's DCU, which has attracted the attention of comic book fans online. While fans await more casting news, it's been announced that Ritchson is joining another project. For three seasons, Ritchon starred in the football comedy series Blue Mountain State, which might be getting a sequel series.

According to Deadline, Ritchson will reprise his role as Kavin "Thad" Castle, if the sequel series finds a home. Darin Brooks and Chris Romano are also expected to return as the original show's leads, Alex Moran and Sammy Cacciatore. The show is currently being shopped by Lionsgate Television, and the negotiations are ongoing. The top two contenders are Amazon and Netflix, which streamed the original series and helped it find a new audience after its original run on Spike. The show was created by Romano and Eric Falconer, who is also expected to return if the show gets a home. You can read a description of the show below:

"Blue Mountain State is about a fictitious university, Blue Mountain State, and its football team, the Mountain Goats. It centers on three incoming freshman – played by Darin Brooks, Alan Ritchson, and Chris Romano – who must quickly adapt to college life and juggle football, girls, classes, and nonstop hazing. Ritchson's Kevin 'Thad' Castle was the ever-inspiring team captain of the BMS football team."

In 2016, the movie Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland was released after a successful Kickstarter campaign.

Is Reacher Getting a Season 3?

Before the second season of Reacher premiered on Prime Video, the streamer announced the series had been renewed for a third season. Ritchson returned to production this fall and shared news of the renewal with a video from the set. During an interview with ComicBook.com, Ritchson teased what fans can expect from the titular character when the show returns.

"I can't say too much about Season 3, but I will say there's a lot of classic Reacher stories which are just adventures that he gets sucked into in a big way," Ritchson told us. "And we get to enjoy Reacher in a new world. It may not have anything to do with family, with his past, he's just living that adventure out and that's kind of the direction that we've gone and it seems to really be working."

Stay tuned for more updates on Reacher and Blue Mountain State.