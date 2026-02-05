Netflix Just Added Every Episode of an Overlooked Animated Masterpiece

There’s been a big boom in adult animation in recent years, and Netflix hasn’t shied away from cashing in. From series like BoJack Horseman to Love, Death & Robots, Arcane, Castlevania, and more, the streamer boasts a deep catalog of animated series aimed at adults, but you probably haven’t heard of an absolute hidden gem animated masterpiece that just joined Netflix in full.

Émilie Tronche’s French adult animated micro-series Samuel is a certified hit after racking up over 35 million views on European streaming platforms in under six months, but outside of those platforms, it remains a largely under-the-radar hidden gem. That is thankfully about to change after all 21 episodes of the series’ debut season made their global Netflix debut on February 5th. Each episode of the show clocks in at under seven minutes, and there’s more to come. Tronche confirmed to Cartoon Brew that Season 2 is in development at French public broadcaster Arte, though it’s unclear when it will premiere or make its way to Netflix’s global audience.

Samuel Is an Emotionally Resonant Coming-Of-Age Story

Depicted in a simple sketchbook black-and-white 2D animation style that reflects its story, Samuel is a coming-of-age story that explores the transition from childhood to adolescence through the eyes of the titular character. Samuel, voiced by Tronche, who voices every character in the show, is a shy 11-year-old boy on the cusp of adolescence who records his experiences growing up in the early 2000s in his diary, including his attempts to make sense of the world of adults, friendships, and love.

The show’s brevity and distinct, minimalist animation style, which captures an almost childlike feel, are no indication of the depth of its emotion, though. Samuel is a deeply resonant and mature story that manages to capture the transition from childhood to adolescence with a bittersweet, honest tone. Created, written, and voiced entirely by Tronche, the series has an innately intimate feel that sets it apart from major studio productions, and it covers an authentic coming-of-age story with nuance, exploring themes of friendship, crushes, and self-discovery that anyone can relate to. There’s also something of a nostalgia factor to Samuel with its early 2000s setting, adding to the raw emotion and bittersweet tone, particularly for those who grew up in the era. The series’ short episodes also make it easily accessible and easy to watch, and it’s really one of those shows that you’ll find yourself binge-watching from start to finish.

