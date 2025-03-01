Netflix K-Drama Was Watched More Than Squid Game Season 2 (And It Has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes)

A Korean Drama, aka K-Drama, was the second most watched Netflix TV show when sorting by hours watched in 2024, second to only Bridgerton Season 3. In the process, it beat out the massive release of Squid Game Season 2. While the second season of Squid Game attracted more viewers, it only posted 619,000,000 of hours watched, down substantially from the K-Drama in question, which posted 860,400,000 hours watched in 2024.

To match this, the Netflix K-Drama has great scores on Rotten Tomatoes as well. More specifically, it has a 100 percent score with critics, though its audience score is a bit lower at just 71 percent. For the sake of comparison, Squid Game has scores of 89 percent and 73 percent, respectively.

The TV show, for those interested is Queen of Tears, is a romance drama series with comedic elements that debuted last year. It is notably the most-watched Korean series on Netflix of all time. In addition to this, it surpassed fellow K-Drama Crash Landing on You as the highest-rated tvN series of all time. Suffice to say, it is immensely popular, and currently streaming on Netflix right now.

Written by Park Ji-eun, directed by Jang Young-woo and Kim Hee-won, and starring Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Ji-won, and Park Sung-hoon, it features 16 episodes, all of which range from about 80 to 90 minutes, minus the finale, which is closer to two hours.

“The queen of department stores and her small-town husband weather a marital crisis —until love miraculously begins to bloom again,” reads an official elevator pitch of the TV series on Netflix.

For those interested there is an English dub, but it is horrific. The best way to watch Queen of Tears, and the way most enjoy it, is with English subtitles. For those not familiar with reading subtitles, it can take a little to get used to, but doesn’t take too long.

Those who have never checked out a K-Drama, but are interested in diving into the growing genre, Queen of Tears is the best place to start as the most popular K-Drama to date. The aforementioned Crash Landing on You, which came out in 2019, is also a great starting place.

For more coverage on all things Netflix — including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks pertaining to all Netflix TV shows and movies — click here.