Netflix’s Latest Cartoon Network Pick-Up Remains Controversial

In the streaming era, many projects that originally debuted as platform exclusives eventually find their way to other streaming services. When it comes to Cartoon Network, animation enthusiasts have seen plenty of examples where this is the case. Animated series such as Scooby-Doo, Justice League, and countless others have left HBO Max to arrive on platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Tubi, and more. In fact, the Looney Tunes franchise found great success on Tubi, becoming a major pick-up for the free service. In a surprise twist, one of Cartoon Network’s most controversial series has made the leap from Max to Netflix.

Teen Titans Go has long been a controversial series for Cartoon Network, with many viewers who hate the series routinely believing that the new take on the young DC superheroes doesn’t live up to the original Teen Titans animated series. Luckily, controversy aside, the leap to Netflix doesn’t mean that Robin, Starfire, Cyborg, Beast Boy, and Raven have left HBO Max completely. As it stands, the first five seasons of Teen Titans Go are on Netflix, while the recent two seasons are on Max. If you want all of the series, every episode is currently available on Hulu, so you’ll be playing a game of musical chairs to catch the Cartoon Network series. Unfortunately, Warner Bros has landed in hot water recently when it comes to the world of the Titans.

The Controversy of The Titans

Aside from fans who are dying to see the original version of the animated Teen Titans return, Teen Titans Go has made headlines thanks to the treatment of voice actor Greg Cipes. Voicing the role of Beast Boy for years, the actor was seemingly terminated by Warner Bros, leaving the fate of the green-skinned hero a mystery. In a statement released last year, Cipes shared his feelings on the matter, and he didn’t hold much back.

Cipes stated, “Being terminated was a big, horrendous surprise because the success of season nine that I participated in secured the pick up for season 10, and I thought that I was gonna be recording season 10 of Teen Titans go as Beast Boy with the cast as I’ve always done for the 400+ episodes I recorded. I was feeling good from my many Parkinson’s treatments and ready to continue to record. Until this firing occurred, and making me audition multiple times for a role that I’ve been playing for 23 years.”

Despite these controversies, Teen Titans Go doesn’t appear to be closing down Titans Tower anytime soon. Last year, the Cartoon Network series confirmed that the show would receive a tenth season. Seemingly hitting the cable network this summer, we have to imagine that the episodes will arrive on HBO Max and Hulu, though it is far from confirmed whether they will also arrive on Netflix as well.

What do you think of the controversy surrounding Teen Titans Go? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!