DC’s Wildest Crossover Is Finally Coming to Streaming Soon After Mysterious Removal

DC Comics‘ wildest animated crossover is finally coming to streaming soon after its mysterious removal not long ago, so it’s going to be the perfect opportunity to check it out. Warner Bros. Animation has released several cool DC Comics animated movies and projects over the years, and each of them offers something unique that comics fans love to see in action. But there’s one crossover movie in particular that was particularly wild as the reboot of its animated series officially crossed paths with its older, and much more popular with fans, iteration.

Videos by ComicBook.com

HBO Max has revealed their line up of new movies and shows coming to the streaming service in January 2026, and one of the most notable is Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans. The crossover film between the beloved older version of the animated series and the controversial reboot saw them clash for the first time, and now fans will be able to check it out when it’s streaming with the service to kick off the new year on January 1st. Funny enough, it was previously available with the service before being mysteriously removed a while ago.

What Is Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans?

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans first released directly on home video back in 2019, and actually serves as a semi-sequel to the original Teen Titans series. One of the biggest criticisms about Teen Titans Go! in the first few seasons of its run (before it became a monster success with Cartoon Network) was how it was so dramatically different than the series seen before. Fans have been asking for that original version to come back ever since, and had been teased about it with a special post-credits scene snuck in at the end of Teen Titans Go to the Movies.

It had seen the original version of Robin and the Teen Titans trying to get a message out about their return, and it turned out to be a special crossover movie uniting them with their Teen Titans Go! counterparts. As for the film itself, it was a multiversal adventure that saw the two versions of the team work together despite all of their differences in tone, action and more. It even found a way to marry the distinct animated styles between the two, and was a loving tribute to the classic series while still maintaining the fun of the new version too.

What Happened to This Crossover?

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

This was a big deal for fans as it was those behind the scenes of Teen Titans Go! fully acknowledging how much fans had been asking to see the classic show return. It’s something they’ve previously joked about in a number of episodes in the series before, but this was a genuine bit of fan service to bring back the classics in a situation where they were never likely going to return otherwise. Especially as Teen Titans Go! continues to be one of the most successful shows still airing with Cartoon Network.

Teen Titans Go! is not slowing down anytime soon despite some major shake ups to its cast planned for future episodes, and this crossover is a good window into the controversy of the original reboot compared to the 2003 version of the series. Either way, if you’re a fan of both than this movie is a good time for sure.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!