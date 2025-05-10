New Teen Titans Go! Movie In the Works With DC Studios, Says WB Exec

It sounds like a new Teen Titans Go! movie is now in the works together with DC Studios according to an update from a major Warner Bros. executive. Teen Titans Go! is the most successful DC Comics animation endeavor ever released by Warner Bros. Animation. Not only has the original series crossed well over 400 episodes as of the time of this publication, but also took over theaters with a successful feature film release too. And as things continue to get bigger for the franchise, it seems like a new film for the animated heroes is currently in the works next.

James Gunn and Peter Safran’s efforts with DC Studios have also shaken up Warner Bros. plans when it comes to their animated DC projects as well, and many of them have shared a little about what to expect. But it seems like a new Teen Titans Go! movie is also in the works as well according to a tease from Co-Chairs and CEOs of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca, during the latest episode of the SmartLess podcast. As De Luca teased, “I think James and Peter are working on a live-action Teen Titans, and a new Teen Titans Go I think actually, too.”

Is There a New Teen Titans Go! Movie?

De Luca doesn’t seem entirely convinced that there’s a new Teen Titans Go! movie in the works as there is some hesitation as whether or not that’s the case, but it was mentioned as one of the many expansions of Warner Bros. Animation. During the episode as host Will Arnett talks about his time with Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (as he voiced their greatest villain, Slade Wilson), Mike De Luca mentioned the new movie being in the works as one of the reason that he and Abdy are excited for the future of Warner Bros. Animation, “We’re really jazzed about the eclectic slate we’re building here with existing IP and filmmaker driven projects,” Abdy stated.

A new Teen Titans Go! movie would also just make all the sense in the world. While it’s a bit difficult to rewatch the series’ episodes as it was removed from Max late last year, it’s the most successful original series Warner Bros. Animation has ever released. Spinning off of the Teen Titans series that came before (which was a much different kind of series than this new spinoff), Teen Titans Go! has since overshadowed that original as a whole new generation of fans only recognize this version of the famous superhero team.

What’s Next for DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation?

Warner Bros. Animation has a lot more DC related animated projects now in the works as well. It’s yet to be revealed how they may or may not be tied with what’s going on with James Gunn and Peter Safran’s vision at DC Studios, but Warner Bros. Animation announced three major series now in development titled DC’s Super Powers, Starfire, and My Adventures With Green Lantern. These projects are shrouded in mystery, but the new Green Lantern series has some big ties.

My Adventures With Green Lantern is being developed by co-producer Stephanie Gonzaga and My Adventures with Superman executive producer Jake Wyatt. This new animated series has been confirmed to share a universe with My Adventures with Superman as well as Wyatt shared in a message with fans, “We’re making a new show! Some of you had questions—the show WILL take place in the same timeline as My Adventures With Superman. Stoked to expand and explore that universe with my buddy [Stephanie Gonzaga].”

