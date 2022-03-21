Strange New Netflix Series Leaps to the Top of Streamer’s Rankings

Netflix has released some pretty strange shows over the years, some of which have gone on to become massive hits. Remember that one about an eccentric animal abuser in Oklahoma trying to build his own roadside zoo empire? Netflix is no stranger to weird content, and its latest reality competition is one of the oddest titles yet. The series is called Is It Cake?, and it follows the Internet craze of people tricking others into believing cakes are actually other objects.

Hosted by Saturday Night Live star Mikey Day, Is It Cake? pits cake artists against one another to try and bake delicious creations that look exactly like purses, shoes, and other objects that you wouldn’t actually want to eat. The series debuted on Netflix this past weekend and has become incredibly popular.

Monday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 features Is It Cake? in the pole position, leading all other titles on the streaming service. The new competition series even topped The Adam Project and Bad Vegan on the daily list, showing just how many people are giving it a try.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday’s Netflix Top 10 list below.

1. Is It Cake?

“Skilled cake artists create mouthwatering replicas of handbags, sewing machines and more in a mind-bending baking contest inspired by a popular meme.”

2. The Adam Project

“Twelve-year-old Adam gets bullied – but grown-up Adam is a butt-kicking fighter pilot. And thanks to time travel, the two Adams are teaming up.”

3. Bad Vegan

“Restauratuer Sarma Melngailis and her deceitful husband stifled employees and investors out of nearly $2 million. But was Sarma a villain – or a victim?”

4. Inventing Anna

“Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A journalist chases down the story of Anna Delvey, who convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress.”

5. Black Crab

“In the ruins of a post-apocalyptic Sweden ravaged by war and permanently frozen by climate change, soldier-survivors launch a desperate final mission.”

6. Good Girls

“Three suburban moms orchestrate a local grocery store heist to escape financial ruin and establish independence – together”

7. Rescued by Ruby

“He needs a dog to help him get into the K-9 unit. She needs a home… and some house training. They’re about to find out how much they need each other.”

8. The Last Kingdom

“As Alfred the Great defends his kingdom from Norse invaders, Uhtred — born a Saxon but raised by Vikings — seeks to claim his ancestral birthright.”

9. Human Resources

“Big Mouth meets The Office in this edgy workplace comedy about the creatures who steer humans through every weird and wondrous phase of life.”

10. A Walk Among the Tombstones

“A drug kingpin hires troubled ex-cop Matt Scudder to find his wife’s killers, a hunt that leads to shocking revelations in New York’s underworld.”