Beloved Netflix Series Dominates Top 10 With Final Season Return

One of Netflix’s most popular dramas is coming to an end in the near future, and the first part of its final season is unsurprisingly conquering the Netflix Top 10 list. Jason Bateman’s crime drama Ozark has been a favorite amongst subscribers and critics through its first three seasons. The fourth installment of the series will be its last, but Netflix is dividing that final season into two parts, extending its victory lap. The first half of that final season was released on Netflix this past week.

Friday saw the debut of Ozark‘s first final season episodes on Netflix. It should come as no surprise that Ozark quickly shot up the charts, given how much excitement there was surrounding the show’s return. After all, Ozark was already popping up into the Top 10 in preparation of the final season’s debut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sunday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 shows that Ozark is once again the most popular title on the entire service with the arrival of new episodes. Ozark is listed as the number one TV show or movie on Netflix, and it will likely remain in that position for some time.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday’s Netflix Top 10 below!

1. Ozark

“A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.”

2. Archive 81

“An archivist takes a job restoring damaged videotapes and gets pulled into the vortex of a mystery involving the missing director and a demonic cult.”

3. Too Hot to Handle

“On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win an enticing grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.”

4. The Royal Treatment

“New York hairdresser Izzy seizes the chance to work at the wedding of a charming prince, but when sparks between them fly, will love – or duty – prevail?”

5. Cheer

“This gripping docuseries follows the ups and downs of Navarro College’s competitive cheer squad as they work to win a coveted national title.”

6. Cobra Kai

“Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the Karate Kid films.”

7. Annabelle: Creation

“Years after their daughter’s death, a dealmaker and his wife open their home to several orphans, who soon begin to fear one of his eerie creations.”

8. Brazen

“Mystery writer Grace Miller has killer instincts when it comes to motive – and she’ll need every bit of expertise to help solve her sister’s murder.”

9. The Witcher

“Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

10. That Girl Lay Lay

“Quirky student Sadie is juggling high school while keeping a huge secret: Her hype-girl Avatar has come to life in the form of fierce friend Lay Lay!”