Netflix Releases Umbrella Academy Season 2 Opening Scene

The Umbrella Academy ended season 1 in epic fashion, and from the looks of the introduction to season 2, things are about to get even more bonkers. Netflix has released the opening scene for season 2, and it opens up with some of the fallout from the group's trip through time. Five happens upon an all-out battle between his teammates and the military, and it appears things have gone rather badly in this new timeline, so much so that Five only barely makes it out of there before the nukes come down. You can watch the full clip in the video above.

Everyone gets their moment to shine in this amazing sequence, as we've got Vanya, Klaus, Allison, Luther, Diego, and Ben dishing out some major damage. Diego soars in and takes a rocket to the back, while Ben is having a ball taking out people on the rooftops. Klaus is using his powers to form an army of the dead, and Allison is making people's heads explode.

As Five previously warned them, using his powers to get out of the 2019 apocalypse had consequences, and now season 2 will have Five attempting to track down the rest of the group so they can stop this particular doomsday scenario, but things aren't going to be that easy.

You can find the official description for The Umbrella Academy below.

"Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything."

The Umbrella Academy season 2 hits Netflix on July 31st.

Are you excited for Umbrella Academy? Let us know in the comments!

