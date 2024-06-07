New CoComelon Musical Special Coming to Netflix This Summer

Netflix had a bevy of big reveals for fans of animation today, and that includes the announcement of a brand new CoComelon Lane special. The new special is titled CoComelon Lane: The Nursery Rhyme Musical and the streamer revealed that the 30-minute special will hit the service on August 19th. The Nursery Rhyme Musical will feature Cece and the crew putting a musical together to celebrate their teacher, and a classic nursery rhyme will be at the center of their big celebration. While we have to wait a bit longer for a trailer, you can check out a host of first-look images of the new special on the next slide.

Guy Toubes and Brandon Violette are the showrunners for the special, with Atomic Cartoons crafting the animation. It features characters Moonbug Entertainment Ltd, and you can find the official description for CoComelon Lane: The Nursery Rhyme Musical below.

"From the team behind the beloved Netflix series CoComelon Lane comes "CoComelon Lane: The Nursery Rhyme Musical," premiering on Netflix August 19. In the 30-minute special episode, Cece and her friends want to do something special to celebrate their teacher, so they put on a musical based on all of their favorite classic nursery rhymes!"

CoComelon continues to be one of Netflix's most popular children's shows, and was the reason that Netflix renewed the series for three seasons back in 2021. In that original press release, co-founder and CEO of Moonbug Rene Rechtman said, "With so many options available to kids and families, the popularity of Moonbug's series on Netflix speaks volumes. With original shows to fan-favorites like CoComelon and Little Baby Bum leading the charge, we want to give viewers even more opportunities to connect through their favorite characters, stories and nursery rhymes."

Heather Tilert, Director of Original Animation, Preschool at Netflix, said, "CoComelon and Little Baby Bum are loved by kids and families all over the globe. We're thrilled to partner with Moonbug to expand the worlds of both shows, and to bring our youngest viewers even more songs, stories, and adventures from some of their favorite animated friends."

