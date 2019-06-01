Netflix Reveals First Look At Frank Miller’s Reimagined King Arthur Series Cursed

Thomas Wheeler and Frank Miller’s take on the Arthurian legend Cursed is coming to Netflix, and the popular streaming service has revealed a first look at the upcoming project. Netflix posted an image of star Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why) holding a sword (possibly Excalibur) amidst a serene waterfall, but her defensive stance indicates she is preparing to take on something off screen, and we can’t wait to see what that ends up being.

Netflix revealed the photo with the caption”FIRST LOOK: Katherine Langford in #Cursed — an epic re-imagination of the Arthurian legend. Coming 2020.” You can check it out for yourself in the image below.

If you’re unfamiliar with Cursed, it started out as a Young Adult novel, one that follows the adventures of a teenager named Nimue. Wheeler and Miller are reworking the Arthurian mythos however, so while Nimue’s destiny is to become the Lady in the Lake, her journey might just lead her down a different path.

Cursed is described as “a re-imagining of Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying red paladins, and their complicit King Uther.”

While you’ll see many iconic elements of the King Arthur story in Cursed, things might not end up as you expect them to, and interpreting the story in a different way is part of the thrill for Miller.

“I have always been entranced by the mythological Arthur story – and by Nimue, in particular,” Miller said in the announcement. “It can be interpreted in any number of ways – from a delightful children’s story, as in Sword in the Stone, to a terrifying interpretation like Excalibur.”

“I am honored and humbled to be working with the living legend Frank Miller on Cursed,” Wheeler said. “I cannot think of a writer-artist who has had a more formative impact on my growth as a storyteller.”

Cursed has a 10 episode order from Netflix, but we are sure that if it proves successful you’ll likely be seeing much more of Nimue and this world in the future.

Cursed hits Netflix later this year.