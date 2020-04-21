Netflix Reveals What It Thinks Will Beat Tiger King In Views

✖

As if the litany of memes and jokes about the series weren't proof enough, Netflix has announced the viewership numbers for their hit new series Tiger King and the documentary show was king of the jungle. Netflix confirmed that the series was watched by some 64 million users in its first four weeks of streaming, but the company has announced there's another series they've released that is on track to outpace Tiger King. Spanish drama series Money Heist, which premiered on April 3, is projected by Netflix to reach 65 million accounts and beat out Tiger King in terms of total views.

Money Heist tells the story of a group of bank robbers, assembled by a mysterious character known only as "The Professor" who hatches a plan to rob both the Royal Mint and the Bank of Spain, and the subsequent fallout of their job.

Money Heist, a Spanish language series titled "La Casa de Papel," has been within the Top 10 Most Popular Shows on Netflix in the United States since Saturday, April 4, and held onto a spot in the Top 10 most popular content overall on the streaming service for a solid 15 days in a row. The series remains in the Top 10 TV shows, even beating out streaming viewers juggernaut The Office.

How Money Heist came to Netflix is a unique one as the series wasn't originally developed by the streaming service as an original but has become one. The series was shot and broadcast in Spain as a limited series starting in the summer of 2017 with Netflix announcing they'd acquired the series in July of 2018. As part of their acquisition Netflix agreed to finance two more seasons (or "parts") of the series, with season 4 being the batch that has been bringing in millions of viewers over the past month.

A feature-length documentary about the series, titled Money Heist: The Phenomenon, was released in conjunction with the fourth season. The film told the surprising story of how the series was able to capture the attention of audiences around the world, something that wouldn't have been possible without Netflix's acquisition.

Netflix has yet to confirm that a fifth season of the series has been ordered but the projected viewership numbers for season 4 of the series are even higher than season 3, meaning that another batch of episodes is incredibly likely. The streaming service also announced today that they added a whopping 15.77 million subscribers to its already massive customer base, setting a company record for gains in a single quarter.

