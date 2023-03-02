Netflix's Unstable Trailer Starring Rob Lowe Released

Netflix has released a trailer for Rob Lowe's Unstable and fans are curious about the comedy series. John Owen Lowe also stars in the show along with Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh, Aaron Branch, and Emma Ferreira. If you hadn't gotten enough subtle family drama from Lowe's previous projects, get ready for some of that classic comedy with the tale of Ellis Dragon. His son, Jackson is just trying to make his way in the world. But, that may prove to be impossible with such a famous family. Netflix has eight episodes coming your way this year, starting on March 30. Check out the trailer for yourself down below!

"Ellis Dragon is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. He's also in emotional free-fall. His son Jackson Dragon is… none of those things," Netflix writes. "Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father?"

They add, "The series is set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, following an introverted, socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save him from disaster. It is inspired by Rob and John Owen Lowe's social media relationship, in which John Owen often humorously trolls his dad. Their posts often go viral and have been extensively covered in the media."

What Is The Story Of Unstable And Why Focus On The Father/Son Duo?

Talking to Netflix's TUDUM, the father son duo shed some light on what's at the core of Unstable. The younger Lowe joked that, "I spent a good deal of my youth keeping him humble. It was a significantly large task." It's clear that his father is having a great time working alongside his son. But, the fun of this show might be the blurring of that line and how fans conceive of their dynamic as seen on the screen.

John Owen Lowe said, "It's about a father/son dynamic that's really relatable. But, under a really specific lens. Which is, a father who loves being the center of attention and his son who feels the exact opposite."

Will you be checking this one out when it premieres later this month? Let us know down in the comments!