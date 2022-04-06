Netflix Orders New Comedy Series Starring Rob Lowe

Beloved TV star Rob Lowe has a new project in the works at Netflix. Known for his roles on The West Wing, Parks and Recreation, and now 9-1-1: Lone Star, Lowe has spent his career becoming a wildly popular face on the small screen. Now, he’s got a new series in the works, and this one is a family affair. Lowe and his son, John Owen Lowe, are teaming up with Netflix for a show called Unstable.

This new comedy series is actually based on the real-life relationship between the two Lowes, specifically in regards to their interactions online. John Owen famously trolls his father on social media, often going viral with the jokes and family gags. Unstable is inspired by that, following a man who joins his eccentric father’s business to try and help save it.

Rob and John Owen Lowe co-created Unstable alongside Victor Fresco. TV fans with a Netflix subscription likely know all about Fresco’s work, even if they don’t know him by name. Fresco created the fan-favorite dark comedy Santa Clarita Diet. The Lowes will be executive producing with Fresco, in addition to playing the two lead roles in the series.

“We are very excited to be working with Victor, Rob and John Owen,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Head of Comedy. “The three of them – and their wildly funny, smart sensibilities – are a perfect fit for our growing slate of scripted comedies.”

Here’s how Netflix describes the new Unstable series:

“The series is set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, following an introverted, socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save him from disaster. It is inspired by Rob and John Owen Lowe’s social media relationship, in which John Owen often humorously trolls his dad. Their posts often go viral and have been extensively covered in the media.”

